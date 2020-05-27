Notice of testing equipment

NOTICE OF TESTING AUTOMATIC
TABULATING EQUIPMENT
Notice is hereby given that the automatic tabulating equipment will be tested to ascertain that it will correctly count the votes for all offices and measures that are to be cast at the Primary election held on the 2nd day of June. 2020.
The test will be conducted on the 28th day of May, 2020, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. at the following location: Auditor Office.
Dated this 4th day of May, 2020.
Shawna Shaw
Person in charge of election
Published once at the total approximate cost of $6.99
-052820
Leave a Reply