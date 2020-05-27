Notice of testing equipment

NOTICE OF TESTING AUTOMATIC

TABULATING EQUIPMENT

Notice is hereby given that the automatic tabulating equipment will be tested to ascertain that it will correctly count the votes for all offices and measures that are to be cast at the Primary election held on the 2nd day of June. 2020.

The test will be conducted on the 28th day of May, 2020, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. at the following location: Auditor Office.

Dated this 4th day of May, 2020.

Shawna Shaw

Person in charge of election

Published once at the total approximate cost of $6.99

-052820