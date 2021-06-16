Notice of Unpaid Taxes Property sale issued by Potter County Treasurer

NOTICE OF TAKING
TAX DEED BY COUNTY
Certificate Number 29 of 2018
Legal Description
Lot 8, Block 5, Western Addition to the City of Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota, to-wit:
To Terry McGrath, the owner of record, and the person in whose name the aforementioned property is taxed.
You are hereby notified that, because of unpaid taxes to the County Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, a certificate of sale was issued on the aforesaid real property by the County Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, who is now the lawful owner thereof.
The right of redemption will expire and deed for said property will be made upon expiration of sixty days from completed service of notices.
Dated this 9th day of June, 2021.
Jeanie Lagan
Potter County Treasurer
Published twice at the total approximate cost of $19.76.
