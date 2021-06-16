Notice of Unpaid Taxes Property sale issued by Potter County Treasurer

NOTICE OF TAKING

TAX DEED BY COUNTY

Certificate Number 29 of 2018

Legal Description

Lot 8, Block 5, Western Addition to the City of Gettysburg, Potter County, South Dakota, to-wit:

To Terry McGrath, the owner of record, and the person in whose name the aforementioned property is taxed.

You are hereby notified that, because of unpaid taxes to the County Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, a certificate of sale was issued on the aforesaid real property by the County Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, who is now the lawful owner thereof.

The right of redemption will expire and deed for said property will be made upon expiration of sixty days from completed service of notices.

Dated this 9th day of June, 2021.

Jeanie Lagan

Potter County Treasurer

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $19.76.