Notice of vacancy on Lebanon town board

NOTICE OF VACANCY

Municipality of Lebanon

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term being held by Pat Lembke and Dan Trudo:

Trustee, 3 year term

Trustee, 3 year term

Circulation of nomination petitions may begin on January 25, 2019 and petitions may be filed in the office of the finance officer in person located at 203 Vail Street by appointment and by calling (605) 765-4591. Petitions must be filed no later than the 22nd day of February, 2019

Rachelle Griese,

Finance Officer, Town of Lebanon

-020719-021419