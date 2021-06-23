Notice to bidders for county propane

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, is soliciting sealed bids until noon July 7, 2021, for a locked in price for propane for the fall and winter months. The winning bidder to deliver propane to the Hoven and Lebanon County Highway Department shops on a Keep Full program.

Sealed bid envelopes shall be marked “Propane” and mailed or delivered to the Potter County Auditor, 201 S. Exene Street, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442. Such bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Potter County Commissioner’s Room at 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The Potter County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and bids, or to accept any proposals or bids which it deems to be in the best interest of Potter County.

For additional specifications and information, contact: Brad Saltsman – Potter County Highway Superintendent (769-1011)

By Order of the Potter County Board

of Commissioners:

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor (765-9408)

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $23.36.

-062421-070121