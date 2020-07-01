Notice to creditors – Berg estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number
PRO-20-10
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
ESTATE OF NOTA BERG, Deceased.)
Notice is given that on June 17, 2020, Janell Berg, whose address is 11038 Whitetail Trail, Lead, SD 57754, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Nota Berg, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Janell Berg
Janell Berg
Personal Representative
11038 Whitetail Trail
Lead, SD 57754
(605) 580-5154
Houck Law Office
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203
(605) 765 2858
Julie Kilian
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
