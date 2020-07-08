Notice to creditors – Berg estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number
PRO-20-10
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
ESTATE OF NOTA BERG, Deceased.)
Notice is given that on June 17, 2020,
Janell Berg, whose address is 11038
Whitetail Trail, Lead, SD 57754, was
appointed as personal representative of the
estate of Nota Berg, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their
claims within four months after the date of
the fi rst publication of this notice or their
claims may be barred.
Claims may be fi led with the personal
representative or may be fi led with the
clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the
personal representative.
/s/ Janell Berg
Janell Berg
Personal Representative
11038 Whitetail Trail
Lead, SD 57754
(605) 580-5154
Houck Law Offi ce
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203
(605) 765 2858
Julie Kilian
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
Published three times at the total
approximate cost of $44.14
-062520-070920
