Notice to creditors – Berg estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number

PRO-20-10

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF NOTA BERG, Deceased.)

Notice is given that on June 17, 2020,

Janell Berg, whose address is 11038

Whitetail Trail, Lead, SD 57754, was

appointed as personal representative of the

estate of Nota Berg, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their

claims within four months after the date of

the fi rst publication of this notice or their

claims may be barred.

Claims may be fi led with the personal

representative or may be fi led with the

clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the

personal representative.

/s/ Janell Berg

Janell Berg

Personal Representative

11038 Whitetail Trail

Lead, SD 57754

(605) 580-5154

Houck Law Offi ce

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Julie Kilian

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total

approximate cost of $44.14

-062520-070920