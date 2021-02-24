Notice to creditors: Christine L. Taleff estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA)

:ss

COUNTY OF POTTER)

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO20-000022

Estate of CHRISTINE L. TALEFF,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

Notice is given that on December 28, 2020, Mabel J. Powers, whose address is 512 W. Main Street, White, South Dakota 57276, and Mary Hatling, whose address is 29040 201st Street, Pierre, South Dakota 57501, were appointed as personal representatives of the estate of Christine L. Taleff, which appointment was confirmed by the Judge of the Circuit Court on January 12, 2021.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representatives.

Dated this 23rd day of January, 2021.

/s/ Mabel J. Powers

512 W. Main Street

White, South Dakota 57276

(605) 695-5647

/s/ Mary Hatling

29049 201st Street

Pierre, South Dakota 57501

(605) 280-0776

Julie Kilian

Potter County Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene Street

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9472

Craig E. Smith

Neumayr & Smith

PO Box 205

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205

(605) 765-2494

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $54.53.

-021121-022521