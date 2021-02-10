Notice to creditors: Christine L. Taleff estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA)
:ss
COUNTY OF POTTER)
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO20-000022
Estate of CHRISTINE L. TALEFF,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
Notice is given that on December 28, 2020, Mabel J. Powers, whose address is 512 W. Main Street, White, South Dakota 57276, and Mary Hatling, whose address is 29040 201st Street, Pierre, South Dakota 57501, were appointed as personal representatives of the estate of Christine L. Taleff, which appointment was confirmed by the Judge of the Circuit Court on January 12, 2021.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representatives.
Dated this 23rd day of January, 2021.
/s/ Mabel J. Powers
512 W. Main Street
White, South Dakota 57276
(605) 695-5647
/s/ Mary Hatling
29049 201st Street
Pierre, South Dakota 57501
(605) 280-0776
Julie Kilian
Potter County Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene Street
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9472
Craig E. Smith
Neumayr & Smith
PO Box 205
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205
(605) 765-2494
