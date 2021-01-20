Notice to creditors: Cronin estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
:SS
COUNTY OF POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO20-000021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Estate of JUSTIN R. CRONIN,
Deceased.
Notice is given that on November 20, 2020, Paul Kellogg, whose address is 106 Hilltop Drive, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442 was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Justin R. Cronin.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 28th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Paul Kellogg
Paul Kellogg
106 Hilltop Drive
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-9165 Home Phone
(605) 769-1072 Cell Phone
Julie Kilian
Potter County Clerk of Courts
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9472
Craig E. Smith
Neumayr & Smith
P.O. Box 205
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205
(605) 765-2494
