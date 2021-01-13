Notice to creditors: Cronin estate

By Jennifer Burden | on January 13, 2021

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

:SS

COUNTY OF POTTER

 IN CIRCUIT COURT

 SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO20-000021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL          REPRESENTATIVE

Estate of JUSTIN R. CRONIN,

Deceased.

Notice is given that on November 20, 2020, Paul Kellogg, whose address is 106 Hilltop Drive, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442 was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Justin R. Cronin.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 28th day of December, 2020.

/s/ Paul Kellogg

Paul Kellogg

106 Hilltop Drive

Gettysburg, SD  57442

(605) 765-9165  Home Phone

(605) 769-1072  Cell Phone

Julie Kilian 

Potter County Clerk of Courts

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9472

Craig E. Smith

Neumayr & Smith

P.O. Box 205

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205

(605) 765-2494

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $49.33.

010721-012121

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *