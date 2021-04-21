Notice to creditors: Eliason estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
:SS
COUNTY OF POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number: PRO-21-04
ESTATE OF
WILLIAM E. ELIASON, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on April 14, 2021, Sharleen Eliason, whose address is 706 Sunset Drive, Gettysburg, SD 57442, and Larry Bill Eliason, whose address is P.O. Box 732, Pierre, SD 57501, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of William E. Eliason, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the co-personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the co-personal representatives.
/s/ Sharleen Eliason
Sharleen Eliason
Co-Personal Representative
706 Sunset Drive
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 769-4176
/s/ Larry Bill Eliason
Larry Bill Eliason
Co-Personal Representative
P.O. Box 732
Pierre, SD 57501
(605) 222-6077
Houck Law Office
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203
(605) 765 2858
Julie Kilian
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $51.41
-042221-050721
