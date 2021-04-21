Notice to creditors: Eliason estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

:SS

COUNTY OF POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number: PRO-21-04

ESTATE OF

WILLIAM E. ELIASON, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on April 14, 2021, Sharleen Eliason, whose address is 706 Sunset Drive, Gettysburg, SD 57442, and Larry Bill Eliason, whose address is P.O. Box 732, Pierre, SD 57501, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of William E. Eliason, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the co-personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the co-personal representatives.

/s/ Sharleen Eliason

Sharleen Eliason

Co-Personal Representative

706 Sunset Drive

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 769-4176

/s/ Larry Bill Eliason

Larry Bill Eliason

Co-Personal Representative

P.O. Box 732

Pierre, SD 57501

(605) 222-6077

Houck Law Office

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Julie Kilian

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $51.41

-042221-050721