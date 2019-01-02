Notice to creditors – Ellenbecker estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND

NOTICE OF FORMAL PROBATE

AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO18-15

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

Estate of BARRY L. ELLENBECKER

Deceased

Notice is given that on December 28th, 2018, Mike W. Ellenbecker, whose address is 21662 W 122nd Street, Olathe Kansas 66061, and Nicole L. Ellenbecker, whose address is 2109 N. Albany Ave, Apt. 2, Chicago, Illinois 60647, were appointed as personal representatives for the estate of Barry L. Ellenbecker.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 28th day of December, 2018.

/s/ Mike W. Ellenbecker

21662 W. 122nd Street

Olathe, Kansas 66061

(913) 908-3257

/s/ Nicole L. Ellenbecker

2109 N. Albany Avenue, Apt. 2

Chicago, Illinois 60647

(773) 517-0470

Julie Kilian

Potter County Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene Street

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9472

Craig E. Smith

Neumayr & Smith

P.O. Box 205

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205

(605) 765-2494

Published three times at the approximate cost of $57.65.

010319-011719