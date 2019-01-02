Notice to creditors – Ellenbecker estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND
NOTICE OF FORMAL PROBATE
AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO18-15
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
Estate of BARRY L. ELLENBECKER
Deceased
Notice is given that on December 28th, 2018, Mike W. Ellenbecker, whose address is 21662 W 122nd Street, Olathe Kansas 66061, and Nicole L. Ellenbecker, whose address is 2109 N. Albany Ave, Apt. 2, Chicago, Illinois 60647, were appointed as personal representatives for the estate of Barry L. Ellenbecker.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 28th day of December, 2018.
/s/ Mike W. Ellenbecker
21662 W. 122nd Street
Olathe, Kansas 66061
(913) 908-3257
/s/ Nicole L. Ellenbecker
2109 N. Albany Avenue, Apt. 2
Chicago, Illinois 60647
(773) 517-0470
Julie Kilian
Potter County Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene Street
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9472
Craig E. Smith
Neumayr & Smith
P.O. Box 205
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205
(605) 765-2494
Published three times at the approximate cost of $57.65.
010319-011719
