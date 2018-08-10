Notice to creditors – Eriksen estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PR018-000009
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
COUNTY OF POTTER
ESTATE OF DALE C. ERIKSEN,
DECEASED.
Notice is given that on August 1,2018, Marty D. Eriksen, whose address is Box 382, Presho, SD 57568, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of DALE C. ERIKSEN.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 1st day of August, 2018.
Cain Law Office, P.C.
/s/ Rick A. Cain
318 1st Avenue East
P.O. Box 490
Mobridge, South Dakota 57601-0490
605-845-2981
Kathy Westphal,
Clerk of Courts
Box 67, Gettysburg, SD 57422
605-765-9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $37.90
-080918-082318
