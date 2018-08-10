Notice to creditors – Eriksen estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PR018-000009

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF POTTER

ESTATE OF DALE C. ERIKSEN,

DECEASED.

Notice is given that on August 1,2018, Marty D. Eriksen, whose address is Box 382, Presho, SD 57568, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of DALE C. ERIKSEN.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 1st day of August, 2018.

Cain Law Office, P.C.

/s/ Rick A. Cain

318 1st Avenue East

P.O. Box 490

Mobridge, South Dakota 57601-0490

605-845-2981

Kathy Westphal,

Clerk of Courts

Box 67, Gettysburg, SD 57422

605-765-9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $37.90

-080918-082318