Notice to creditors – Eriksen estate

By Potter County News | on August 07, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PR018-000009

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA 

COUNTY OF POTTER 

ESTATE OF DALE C. ERIKSEN, 

DECEASED. 

Notice is given that on August 1,2018, Marty D. Eriksen, whose address is Box 382, Presho, SD 57568, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of DALE C. ERIKSEN. 

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. 

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative. 

Dated this 1st day of August, 2018. 

Cain Law Office, P.C. 

/s/ Rick A. Cain 

318 1st Avenue East 

P.O. Box 490 

Mobridge, South Dakota 57601-0490 

605-845-2981 

Kathy Westphal, 

Clerk of Courts 

Box 67, Gettysburg, SD 57422 

605-765-9472 

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $37.90

-080918-082318

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *