Notice to creditors: Fenger estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
:SS
COUNTY OF POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO20-23
In the Matter of the Estate of
WILBERT FENGER, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on December 31, 2020, Mary E. Fenger, 16448 299th Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Wilbert Fenger, deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Dated this 1st day of January, 2021.
/s/ Mary E. Fenger
Mary E. Fenger
Julie Kilian, Clerk of Courts
Potter County Courthouse
P.O. Box 67
201 South Exene
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0067
Prepared by:
Lisa M. Prostrollo
Redstone Law Firm LLP
1300 W. 57th Street, Suite 101
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 331-2975
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $42.06.
-01421-012821
Leave a Reply