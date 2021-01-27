Notice to creditors: Fenger estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

:SS

COUNTY OF POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO20-23

In the Matter of the Estate of

WILBERT FENGER, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on December 31, 2020, Mary E. Fenger, 16448 299th Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Wilbert Fenger, deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Dated this 1st day of January, 2021.

/s/ Mary E. Fenger

Mary E. Fenger

Julie Kilian, Clerk of Courts

Potter County Courthouse

P.O. Box 67

201 South Exene

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0067

Prepared by:

Lisa M. Prostrollo

Redstone Law Firm LLP

1300 W. 57th Street, Suite 101

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

(605) 331-2975

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $42.06.

-01421-012821