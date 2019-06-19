Notice to creditors – Frost estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number

PRO-19-08

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF GERALD W. FROST,)

Deceased. )

Notice is given that on June 17, 2019, William J. Frost, whose address is 15617 312th Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Gerald W. Frost, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ William J. Frost

William J. Frost

Personal Representative

15617 312th Ave.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-2751

Houck Law Office

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Julie Kilian

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $45.17

-062019-070419