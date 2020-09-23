Notice to creditors: Gerard Simon estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
COUNTY OF POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53 PRO 20-000016
ESTATE OF
GERARD MICHAEL SIMON Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN INTESTACY
Notice is given that on September 3, 2020, Austin Simon was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Gerard Michael Simon.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the clerk and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Austin Simon
806 1st Avenue NE
Aberdeen, SD 57401
Potter County Clerk
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, SD 57442
Rodrick L. Tobin
PO Box 490
Aberdeen. SD 57402-0490
605-225-5420
rtobin@sbslaw.net
Mailed September 3, 2020
Julie A. Dosch, Notary
Published three times at the approximate cost of $41.02.
-091020-092420
