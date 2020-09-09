Notice to creditors: Gerard Simon estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT

FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53 PRO 20-000016

ESTATE OF

GERARD MICHAEL SIMON Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN INTESTACY

Notice is given that on September 3, 2020, Austin Simon was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Gerard Michael Simon.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the clerk and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Austin Simon

806 1st Avenue NE

Aberdeen, SD 57401

Potter County Clerk

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, SD 57442

Rodrick L. Tobin

PO Box 490

Aberdeen. SD 57402-0490

605-225-5420

rtobin@sbslaw.net

Mailed September 3, 2020

Julie A. Dosch, Notary

Published three times at the approximate cost of $41.02.

-091020-092420