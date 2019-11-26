Notice to creditors – Gerber estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number PRO-19-13

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF MARLA J. GERBER, )

also known as MARLA GERBER, )

Deceased…………..………………………..)

Notice is given that on November 20, 2019, Dayla Gerber McDonald, whose address is 1500 32nd Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008, and Gregory D. Gerber, whose address is 501 Holly Drive, Gettysburg, SD 57442, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of Marla J. Gerber, also known as Marla Gerber, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the co-personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the co-personal representatives.

/s/ Dayla Gerber McDonald

Dayla Gerber McDonald

Co-Personal Representative

1500 32nd Ave. SW

Cambridge, MN 55008

(612) 961-7782

/s/ Gregory D. Gerber

Gregory D. Gerber

Co-Personal Representative

501 Holly Drive

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 769-0075

Michael C. Larson

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Julie Kilian

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $57.65

-112819-121219