Notice to creditors – Gerber estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number PRO-19-13
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
ESTATE OF MARLA J. GERBER, )
also known as MARLA GERBER, )
Deceased…………..………………………..)
Notice is given that on November 20, 2019, Dayla Gerber McDonald, whose address is 1500 32nd Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008, and Gregory D. Gerber, whose address is 501 Holly Drive, Gettysburg, SD 57442, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of Marla J. Gerber, also known as Marla Gerber, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the co-personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the co-personal representatives.
/s/ Dayla Gerber McDonald
Dayla Gerber McDonald
Co-Personal Representative
1500 32nd Ave. SW
Cambridge, MN 55008
(612) 961-7782
/s/ Gregory D. Gerber
Gregory D. Gerber
Co-Personal Representative
501 Holly Drive
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 769-0075
Michael C. Larson
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203
(605) 765 2858
Julie Kilian
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
