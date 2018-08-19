Notice to creditors – Gilmore estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number

PRO-18-08

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss)

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF GARRET GILMORE,)

Deceased.……………………………. )

Notice is given that on July 31, 2018, Phoebe Gilmore, whose address is 113 N. Oak St., Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Garret Gilmore, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Phoebe Gilmore

Phoebe Gilmore

Personal Representative

113 N. Oak St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-2545

Michael C. Larson

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-2858

Kathie Westphal

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $46.21

-080918-082318