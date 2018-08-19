Notice to creditors – Gilmore estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number
PRO-18-08
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss)
COUNTY OF POTTER )
ESTATE OF GARRET GILMORE,)
Deceased.……………………………. )
Notice is given that on July 31, 2018, Phoebe Gilmore, whose address is 113 N. Oak St., Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Garret Gilmore, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Phoebe Gilmore
Phoebe Gilmore
Personal Representative
113 N. Oak St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-2545
Michael C. Larson
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-2858
Kathie Westphal
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $46.21
-080918-082318
