Notice to creditors – Hagny estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

:SS

COUNTY OF POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO20-000011

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHILIP W. HAGNY, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF I N F ORMA L PROB A T E A N DAPPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Notice is given that on June 26, 2020, Gladys Hagny was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Philip W. Hagny.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representatives.

Dated this 27th day of June, 2020.

Gladys Hagny

30605 169th St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

Julie Kilian

Potter County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 67

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-9472

A. Jason Rumpca

Riter Rogers, LLP

Attorneys at Law

319 S. Coteau-P.O. Box 280

Pierre, SD 57501-0280

(605) 224-5825

