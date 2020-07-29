Notice to creditors – Hagny estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
:SS
COUNTY OF POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO20-000011
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHILIP W. HAGNY, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF I N F ORMA L PROB A T E A N DAPPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Notice is given that on June 26, 2020, Gladys Hagny was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Philip W. Hagny.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representatives.
Dated this 27th day of June, 2020.
Gladys Hagny
30605 169th St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
Julie Kilian
Potter County Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 67
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-9472
A. Jason Rumpca
Riter Rogers, LLP
Attorneys at Law
319 S. Coteau-P.O. Box 280
Pierre, SD 57501-0280
(605) 224-5825
Published three times at the total
approximate cost of $47.25.
-071620-073020
Leave a Reply