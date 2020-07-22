Notice to creditors – Hagny estate

 STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA 

:SS 

COUNTY OF POTTER 

IN CIRCUIT COURT 

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

53PRO20-000011 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE 

OF PHILIP W. HAGNY, 

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF I N F ORMA L PROB A T E A N D APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE 

Notice is given that on June 26, 2020, Gladys Hagny was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Philip W. Hagny. 

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. 

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representatives. 

Dated this 27th day of June, 2020. 

Gladys Hagny 

30605 169th St. 

Gettysburg, SD 57442 

Julie Kilian 

Potter County Clerk of Courts 

P.O. Box 67 

Gettysburg, SD 57442 

(605) 765-9472 

A. Jason Rumpca 

Riter Rogers, LLP 

Attorneys at Law 

319 S. Coteau-P.O. Box 280 

Pierre, SD 57501-0280 

(605) 224-5825 

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $47.25. 

-071620-073020 

