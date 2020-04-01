Notice to creditors – Hanson estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number
PRO-20-05
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
ESTATE OF DERALD DEAN HANSON, )
also known as DEAN HANSON, Deceased. )
Notice is given that on March 30, 2020, Jacqueline M. Hanson, whose address is 30248 Dodge Draw Road, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Derald Dean Hanson, also known as Dean Hanson, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Jacqueline M. Hanson
Personal Representative
30248 Dodge Draw Road
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 771-9962
Houck Law Office
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203
(605) 765 2858
Julie Kilian
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $48.29
-040220-041620
