Notice to creditors – Hanson estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number

PRO-20-05

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF DERALD DEAN HANSON, )

also known as DEAN HANSON, Deceased. )

Notice is given that on March 30, 2020, Jacqueline M. Hanson, whose address is 30248 Dodge Draw Road, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Derald Dean Hanson, also known as Dean Hanson, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Jacqueline M. Hanson

Personal Representative

30248 Dodge Draw Road

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 771-9962

Houck Law Office

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Julie Kilian

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $48.29

-040220-041620