Notice to Creditors

Estate of Thelma R. Hepper

Patricia Snyder whose address is P.O. Box 323, Kaysville, Utah 84037, is the personal representative of this estate.

All persons having claims against the decedent must present their claims in writing within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Use above address for claims.

