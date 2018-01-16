Notice to creditors – Holzwarth estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND
NOTICE OF FORMAL PROBATE
AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO18-000001
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
Estate of JAMES E. HOLZWARTH
Deceased
Notice is given that on January 10, 2018, Loren Holzwarth, who address is 400 S Broadway St, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442 was appointed as personal representative of the estate of James E. Holzwarth.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 10th day of January, 2018.
/s/ Loren Holzwarth
400 S Broadway Street
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9687
Kathie Westphal
Potter County Clerk of Courts
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9472
Craig E. Smith
Neumayr & Smith
P.O. Box 205
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205
(605) 765-2494
Published three times at the approximate cost of $48.29.
-011818-020118
