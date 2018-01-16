Notice to creditors – Holzwarth estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND

NOTICE OF FORMAL PROBATE

AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO18-000001

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

Estate of JAMES E. HOLZWARTH

Deceased

Notice is given that on January 10, 2018, Loren Holzwarth, who address is 400 S Broadway St, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442 was appointed as personal representative of the estate of James E. Holzwarth.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 10th day of January, 2018.

/s/ Loren Holzwarth

400 S Broadway Street

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9687

Kathie Westphal

Potter County Clerk of Courts

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9472

Craig E. Smith

Neumayr & Smith

P.O. Box 205

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205

(605) 765-2494

Published three times at the approximate cost of $48.29.

-011818-020118