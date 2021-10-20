Notice to creditors: Isabelle Beckler estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA)

ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER)

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File 53PR021-8I

In the Matter of the Estate

of ISABELLE BECKLER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on October 12, 2021, Cynthia Jager, whose address is Post Office Box 7, Tolstoy, South Dakota 57475, was appointed by the clerk as personal representative of the estate of Isabelle Beckler.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 13th day of October, 2021.

Cynthia Jager

Post Office Box 7

Tolstoy, SD 57475

(605) 769-0114

Potter County Clerk of Courts

Post Office Box 67

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-9472

-102121-110421