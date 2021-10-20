Notice to creditors: Isabelle Beckler estate

|
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA)
ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER)
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File 53PR021-8I
In the Matter of the Estate
of ISABELLE BECKLER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on October 12, 2021, Cynthia Jager, whose address is Post Office Box 7, Tolstoy, South Dakota 57475, was appointed by the clerk as personal representative of the estate of Isabelle Beckler.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 13th day of October, 2021.
Cynthia Jager
Post Office Box 7
Tolstoy, SD 57475
(605) 769-0114
Potter County Clerk of Courts
Post Office Box 67
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $37.90.
-102121-110421
