Notice to creditors – Kaiser estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE
AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO20-000001
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
COUNTY OF POTTER
ESTATE OF
DURRAN KAISER,
DECEASED.
Notice is given that on January 27, 2020, Tanya M. Berndt, whose address is 13669 387th Ave, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401 was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Durran Kaiser.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 27th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Tanya M. Berndt
13669 387th Ave
Aberdeen, SD 57401
(605) 715-7073
Potter County Clerk of Courts
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-9472
James M. Cremer
Bantz, Gosch & Cremer, L.L.C.
305 Sixth Avenue SE; P.O. Box 970
Aberdeen, SD 57402-0970
605-225-2232; 605-225-2497 (fax)
jcremer@bantzlaw.com
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $47.25
-020620-022020
