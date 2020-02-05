Notice to creditors – Kaiser estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE 

AND APPOINTMENT OF 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO20-000001

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA 

COUNTY OF POTTER 

ESTATE OF 

DURRAN KAISER, 

DECEASED. 

Notice is given that on January 27, 2020, Tanya M. Berndt, whose address is 13669 387th Ave, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401 was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Durran Kaiser. 

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. 

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative. 

Dated this 27th day of January, 2020. 

/s/ Tanya M. Berndt

13669 387th Ave 

Aberdeen, SD 57401 

(605) 715-7073 

Potter County Clerk of Courts 

PO Box 67 

Gettysburg, SD 57442 

(605) 765-9472 

James M. Cremer 

Bantz, Gosch & Cremer, L.L.C. 

305 Sixth Avenue SE; P.O. Box 970 

Aberdeen, SD 57402-0970 

605-225-2232; 605-225-2497 (fax) 

jcremer@bantzlaw.com 

