Notice to creditors – Kaiser estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE

AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO20-000001

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

COUNTY OF POTTER

ESTATE OF

DURRAN KAISER,

DECEASED.

Notice is given that on January 27, 2020, Tanya M. Berndt, whose address is 13669 387th Ave, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401 was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Durran Kaiser.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 27th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Tanya M. Berndt

13669 387th Ave

Aberdeen, SD 57401

(605) 715-7073

Potter County Clerk of Courts

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-9472

James M. Cremer

Bantz, Gosch & Cremer, L.L.C.

305 Sixth Avenue SE; P.O. Box 970

Aberdeen, SD 57402-0970

605-225-2232; 605-225-2497 (fax)

jcremer@bantzlaw.com

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $47.25

-020620-022020