Notice to creditors – Karst estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO20-000007
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :
SS
COUNTY OF POTTER :
ESTATE OF TRAVIS J. KARST,
a/k/a TRAVIS KARST,
DECEASED.
Notice is given that on May 4, 2020, Jodie Karst, whose address is 31139 SD Hwy 20, Hoven, SD 57450, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Travis J. Karst, a/k/a Travis Karst.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated: May 5, 2020
/s/ Jodie Karst
Jodie Karst
31139 SD Hwy 20
Hoven, SD 57450
605-948-2416
Julie Kilian
Potter County Clerk of Court
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, SD 57442
605-765-9472
Vaughn P. Beck
Beck Law Office
PO Box 326
Ipswich SD 57451
605-426-6319
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $46.21
-051420-052820
Leave a Reply