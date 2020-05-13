Notice to creditors – Karst estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO20-000007

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :

SS

COUNTY OF POTTER :

ESTATE OF TRAVIS J. KARST,

a/k/a TRAVIS KARST,

DECEASED.

Notice is given that on May 4, 2020, Jodie Karst, whose address is 31139 SD Hwy 20, Hoven, SD 57450, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Travis J. Karst, a/k/a Travis Karst.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated: May 5, 2020

/s/ Jodie Karst

Jodie Karst

31139 SD Hwy 20

Hoven, SD 57450

605-948-2416

Julie Kilian

Potter County Clerk of Court

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, SD 57442

605-765-9472

Vaughn P. Beck

Beck Law Office

PO Box 326

Ipswich SD 57451

605-426-6319

-051420-052820