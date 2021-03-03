Notice to creditors: Kevin E. Titze estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

:ss

COUNTY OF POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO21-000001

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Estate of KEVIN E. TITZE,Deceased

Notice is given that on February 16, 2021, Karen K. Harsh, whose address is 918 S. Newcomb Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106-5704, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Kevin E. Titze.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 16th day of February, 2021.

Karen K. Harsh

918 S. Newcomb Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106-5704

(605) 261-0221

Julie Kilian

Potter County Clerk of Courts

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9472

Craig E. Smith

Neumayr & Smith

P.O. Box 205

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205

(605) 765-2494

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $46.16.

-022521-031121