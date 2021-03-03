Notice to creditors: Kevin E. Titze estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
:ss
COUNTY OF POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO21-000001
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Estate of KEVIN E. TITZE,Deceased
Notice is given that on February 16, 2021, Karen K. Harsh, whose address is 918 S. Newcomb Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106-5704, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Kevin E. Titze.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 16th day of February, 2021.
Karen K. Harsh
918 S. Newcomb Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106-5704
(605) 261-0221
Julie Kilian
Potter County Clerk of Courts
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9472
Craig E. Smith
Neumayr & Smith
P.O. Box 205
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205
(605) 765-2494
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $46.16.
-022521-031121
Leave a Reply