Notice to creditors – Knott estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF
DECEASED SETTLOR
AND SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
Notice is given that on November 23, 2018, Verna D. Knott died, who was the Settlor of the Knott Family Living Trust, dated July 10, 1992, and any amendments thereto.
Marjorie L. Knott Fisher, whose address is 32260 162nd St., Lebanon, South Dakota 57455, is the current Trustee of the Knott Family Living Trust, dated July 10, 1992, and any amendments thereto.
Creditors of the deceased Settlor must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or any claim or collection efforts which otherwise could have been asserted or enforced against the trust or assets thereof may be barred.
Claims may be submitted to the Trustee by mailing a written statement of the claim to the Trustee at the address above.
Dated this 28th day of Sept., 2019.
/s/ Marjorie L. Knott Fisher
32260 162nd St. Lebanon, SD 57455
(605) 768-2127
Prepared by:
Amanda R. Gaikowski
Estate Planning Solutions
Law Firm, PLLC
5027 S. Bur Oak Place
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 906-8118
www.epslawfirm.com
-101719-103119
