Notice to creditors – Larson estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND

NOTICE OF FORMAL PROBATE

AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO18-000013

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

Estate of RONALD V. LARSON

Deceased

Notice is given that on October 9, 2018, Doug Larson, whose address is 209 East Blaine Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, and David Larson, whose address is 301 East King Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of Ronald V. Larson.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 13th day of Dec., 2018.

/s/ Doug Larson

209 East Blaine Avenue

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9283

/s/ David Larson

301 East King Avenue

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-2306

Julie Kilian

Potter County Clerk of Courts

201 South Exene Street

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9472

Craig E. Smith

Neumayr & Smith

P.O. Box 205

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205

(605) 765-2494

Published three times at the approximate cost of $55.57.

-122018-010319