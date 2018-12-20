Notice to creditors – Larson estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND
NOTICE OF FORMAL PROBATE
AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO18-000013
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
Estate of RONALD V. LARSON
Deceased
Notice is given that on October 9, 2018, Doug Larson, whose address is 209 East Blaine Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, and David Larson, whose address is 301 East King Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of Ronald V. Larson.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 13th day of Dec., 2018.
/s/ Doug Larson
209 East Blaine Avenue
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9283
/s/ David Larson
301 East King Avenue
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-2306
Julie Kilian
Potter County Clerk of Courts
201 South Exene Street
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9472
Craig E. Smith
Neumayr & Smith
P.O. Box 205
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0205
(605) 765-2494
Published three times at the approximate cost of $55.57.
-122018-010319
