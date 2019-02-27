Notice to creditors – Mangin estate

February 27, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number PRO-19-04

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ) 

:ss. 

COUNTY OF POTTER ) 

ESTATE OF ELMA MANGIN,) 

Deceased ) 

Notice is given that on February 21, 2019, Todd R. Mangin, whose address is 15291 299th Ave, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Elma Mangin, Deceased. 

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. 

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative. 

/s/ Todd R. Mangin

Personal Representative

15291 299th Ave.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-9490

Paul R. Houck 

Attorney at Law 

P.O. Box 203 

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203 

(605) 765 2858 

Julie Kilian 

Clerk of Courts 

201 S. Exene St. 

Gettysburg, SD 57442 

(605) 765 9472 

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $44.13

-022819-031419

