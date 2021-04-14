Notice to creditors: Nauman estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
SS
COUNTY OF POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FILE NO. 53
PRO21-000003
ESTATE OF DALE G. NAUMAN,
DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on the 1st day of April, 2021, Sandra V. Nauman was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of DALE G. NAUMAN.
Creditors of Decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Dated this 1st day of April, 2021.
/s/ Sandra V. Nauman
Personal Representative
205 E. Commercial
Gettysburg, SD 57442
605-769-9369
POTTER COUNTY
CLERK OF COURTS
PO BOX 67
GETTYSBURG, SD 57442
605-765-9472
EMILY J. SOVELL
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 505
ONIDA, SD 57564
FAX: 605-258-2898
Published four times at the total approximate cost of $57.72
-041521-050621
