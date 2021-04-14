Notice to creditors: Nauman estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

SS

COUNTY OF POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

FILE NO. 53

PRO21-000003

ESTATE OF DALE G. NAUMAN,

DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on the 1st day of April, 2021, Sandra V. Nauman was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of DALE G. NAUMAN.

Creditors of Decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Dated this 1st day of April, 2021.

/s/ Sandra V. Nauman

Personal Representative

205 E. Commercial

Gettysburg, SD 57442

605-769-9369

POTTER COUNTY

CLERK OF COURTS

PO BOX 67

GETTYSBURG, SD 57442

605-765-9472

EMILY J. SOVELL

ATTORNEY AT LAW

P.O. BOX 505

ONIDA, SD 57564

FAX: 605-258-2898

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $57.72

-041521-050621