Notice to creditors: Reuer estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
IN CIRCUIT COURT
COUNTY OF POTTER
53PRO 21-000002
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF REUBEN R. REUER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Notice is given that on March 1, 2021, Roxanne Weber, whose address is P. O. Box 187, Hoven, SD 57450, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Reuben R. Reuer.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated 3/4/21
Roxanne Weber
P. O. Box 187
Hoven, SD 57450
Potter County Clerk
P. O. Box 67
Gettysburg, SD 57442
Thomas P. Tonner
P. O. Box 1456
Aberdeen, SD 57402-1456
(605) 225-1000
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $38.94.
-031121-032521
Leave a Reply