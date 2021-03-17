Notice to creditors: Reuer estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

IN CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF POTTER

53PRO 21-000002

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF REUBEN R. REUER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Notice is given that on March 1, 2021, Roxanne Weber, whose address is P. O. Box 187, Hoven, SD 57450, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Reuben R. Reuer.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated 3/4/21

Roxanne Weber

P. O. Box 187

Hoven, SD 57450

Potter County Clerk

P. O. Box 67

Gettysburg, SD 57442

Thomas P. Tonner

P. O. Box 1456

Aberdeen, SD 57402-1456

(605) 225-1000

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $38.94.

-031121-032521