Notice to creditors: Robbennolt estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA)

:ss

COUNTY OF POTTER)

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

PRO-20-18

ESTATE OF

DONNA ROBBENNOLT,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on October 14, 2020, Michael C. Larson, whose address is 109 N. Exene, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Donna Robbennolt, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Michael C. Larson

Michael C. Larson

Personal Representative

109 N. Exene

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 2858

Michael C. Larson

Houck Law Office

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Julie Kilian

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $44.14.

-102220-111220