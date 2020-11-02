Notice to creditors: Robbennolt estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA)
:ss
COUNTY OF POTTER)
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
PRO-20-18
ESTATE OF
DONNA ROBBENNOLT,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on October 14, 2020, Michael C. Larson, whose address is 109 N. Exene, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Donna Robbennolt, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Michael C. Larson
Michael C. Larson
Personal Representative
109 N. Exene
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 2858
Michael C. Larson
Houck Law Office
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203
(605) 765 2858
Julie Kilian
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $44.14.
-102220-111220
