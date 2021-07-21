Notice to creditors: Robert Hageman estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
:SS
COUNTY POTTER
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO21-000007
Estate of ROBERT S. HAGEMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES IN INTESTACY
Notice is given that on July 13, 2021, Allen Hageman, whose address is 31096 155th Street, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442; Kevin Hageman, whose address is PO Box 774, Hoven, South Dakota 57450; and Kristi Torstenson, whose address is 1118 18th Street NE, Watertown, South Dakota 57201, were informally appointed as personal representatives of the estate of Robert S. Hageman.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representatives.
Dated this 14th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Allen Hageman
Allen Hageman
31096 155th Street
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 769-0415
/s/ Kevin Hageman
Kevin Hageman
PO Box 774
Hoven, South Dakota 57450
(605) 690-5414
/s/ Kristi Torstenson
Kristi Torstenson
1118 18th Street NE
Watertown, South Dakota 57201
(605) 520-4734
Julie Kilian
Potter County Clerk of Courts
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442-0067
(605) 765-9472
Craig E. Smith
Neumayr & Smith
P.O. Box 205
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442-0205
(605) 765-2494
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $62.76.
-072221-80521
