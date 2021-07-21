Notice to creditors: Robert Hageman estate

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

:SS

COUNTY POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO21-000007

Estate of ROBERT S. HAGEMAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES IN INTESTACY

Notice is given that on July 13, 2021, Allen Hageman, whose address is 31096 155th Street, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442; Kevin Hageman, whose address is PO Box 774, Hoven, South Dakota 57450; and Kristi Torstenson, whose address is 1118 18th Street NE, Watertown, South Dakota 57201, were informally appointed as personal representatives of the estate of Robert S. Hageman.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representatives.

Dated this 14th day of July, 2021.

/s/ Allen Hageman

Allen Hageman

31096 155th Street

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 769-0415

/s/ Kevin Hageman

Kevin Hageman

PO Box 774

Hoven, South Dakota 57450

(605) 690-5414

/s/ Kristi Torstenson

Kristi Torstenson

1118 18th Street NE

Watertown, South Dakota 57201

(605) 520-4734

Julie Kilian

Potter County Clerk of Courts

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442-0067

(605) 765-9472

Craig E. Smith

Neumayr & Smith

P.O. Box 205

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442-0205

(605) 765-2494

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $62.76.

-072221-80521