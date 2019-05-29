Notice to creditors – Thomas estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PR018-000014

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:SS

COUNTY OF POTTER )

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF )

ELAINE DELORES THOMAS, )

A/K/A ELAINE D. THOMAS, )

DECEASED, )

Notice is given that on February 22, 2019, Kimberley A. Mortenson, whose address is P.O. Box 190, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, 57532, was appointed as special administrator of the Estate of Elaine Delores Thomas a/k/a Elaine D. Thomas.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the special administrator or may be filed with the clerk and a copy of the claim mailed to the special administrator.

Dated this 24th day of May, 2019. ~

/s/ KIMBERLEY A. MORTENSON

P.O. Box 190

Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Potter County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 67

Gettysburg, SD 57442

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $39.98

-053019-061319