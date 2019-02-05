Notice to creditors – Van Bockel estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number PRO-19-01

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF LUCY VAN BOCKEL,)

also known as )

LUCY R. VAN BOCKEL, )

Deceased )

Notice is given that on Jan. 23, 2019, Neil Van Bockel whose address is 16805 Enclave Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55347, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Lucy Van Bockel, also known as Lucy R. Van Bockel, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Neil Van Bockel

Personal Representative

16805 Enclave Circle

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

(612) 961-6840

Robert D. Houck

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Julie Kilian

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $47.25

-013119-021419