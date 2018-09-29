Notice to Creditors – Webb estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

) SS.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

53PRO.18-000012

ESTATE OF BERNARD J. WEBB, )

ALSO KNOWN AS BERNARD )

JOSEPH WEBB, JR., ALSO )

KNOWN AS BERNIE WEBB, )

DECEASED. )

Notice is given that on September 21, 2018, Melody Hanson, whose address is PO Box 69, Mobridge, South Dakota 57601, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Bernard J. Webb, also known as Bernard Joseph Webb, Jr., also known as Bernie Webb.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the first date of publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated: 9-21-18

/s/ Melody Hanson

Melody Hanson

PO Box 69

Mobridge, SD 57601

(605) 848-3285

Kathie Westphal

Potter County Clerk of Court

Potter County Courthouse

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9472

Lisa M. Von Wald

Von Wald Law Office, LLC

P.O. Box 155

Selby, South Dakota 57472-0155

(605) 649-7603

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $52.45

-092718-101118