Notice to Creditors – Webb estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
) SS.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
53PRO.18-000012
ESTATE OF BERNARD J. WEBB, )
ALSO KNOWN AS BERNARD )
JOSEPH WEBB, JR., ALSO )
KNOWN AS BERNIE WEBB, )
DECEASED. )
Notice is given that on September 21, 2018, Melody Hanson, whose address is PO Box 69, Mobridge, South Dakota 57601, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Bernard J. Webb, also known as Bernard Joseph Webb, Jr., also known as Bernie Webb.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the first date of publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated: 9-21-18
/s/ Melody Hanson
Melody Hanson
PO Box 69
Mobridge, SD 57601
(605) 848-3285
Kathie Westphal
Potter County Clerk of Court
Potter County Courthouse
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9472
Lisa M. Von Wald
Von Wald Law Office, LLC
P.O. Box 155
Selby, South Dakota 57472-0155
(605) 649-7603
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $52.45
-092718-101118
