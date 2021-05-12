Notice Venture Comm election cancelled

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS

COOPERATIVE MEMBERS

(Gettysburg/Lebanon Exchange)

Pursuant to the by-laws of Venture Communications Cooperative the Venture Communications Director Election scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Medicine Rock Senior Center in Gettysburg, SD and the American Legion Hall in Lebanon, SD has been CANCELLED. In accordance with the by-laws, if only one candidate files a petition for a directorship, that person will be declared duly elected for a three-year term and a director election will not be held.

John Langer was the sole petitioner and will serve as the director for District 4 for a three-year term to begin in September 2021.

