Potter County News

O-fish-all Winners

By Rachel Masteller | on May 10, 2023

PHOTO COURTESY OF RACHEL WAGER

PHOTO COURTESY OF RACHEL WAGER

Gettysburg fishermen brought home top honors from the second annual South Dakota Governor’s Bass Cup Tournament. Jace Wager, left, and his grandfather, Gary Tobin, reeled in a two day total of 49.02 pounds of fish during the catch-and-release tourney, with the next closest team catching 47.42 pounds. Their first day weigh-in was 24.19, with 24.83 on day two for the win. There were 31 two-person teams in the contest, which was held at Spring Creek Resort near Pierre on May 6-7. Jace is a freshman at Gettysburg High School and the son of Rachel and Kerry Wager. For their efforts, the winning team was awarded a $5,000 prize along with some nice trophies.

