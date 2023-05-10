O-fish-all Winners

Gettysburg fishermen brought home top honors from the second annual South Dakota Governor’s Bass Cup Tournament. Jace Wager, left, and his grandfather, Gary Tobin, reeled in a two day total of 49.02 pounds of fish during the catch-and-release tourney, with the next closest team catching 47.42 pounds. Their first day weigh-in was 24.19, with 24.83 on day two for the win. There were 31 two-person teams in the contest, which was held at Spring Creek Resort near Pierre on May 6-7. Jace is a freshman at Gettysburg High School and the son of Rachel and Kerry Wager. For their efforts, the winning team was awarded a $5,000 prize along with some nice trophies.