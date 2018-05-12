‘Owl’ be fine…

Daniel Timm, a SD Game, Fish and Parks Management Intern at West Whitlock Recreation Area from SDSU, gave this baby horned owl a pat after returning him safely to his nest in a cottonwood tree on the Potter County courthouse lawn. Timm, who hails from Fairfax, MN, worked with District Park Supervisor Ryan Persoon to bring a lift to town when it was reported the baby had fallen from its nest on Tuesday, May 8. The bird was one of two owlets in the nest that was about 35 feet up in the tree.