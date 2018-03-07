Officer Myers joins Gettysburg PD

Although Gettysburg’s new police officer has worked in a variety of jobs, he started his career in law enforcement in 2013 and instantly realized it was the right path for him.

“I found that police work would be my career while I was working at the city jail in Winner, SD,” said Officer Nick Myers. Three years after working at the Winner City Jail, he applied for a police officer position in Gregory, SD. He was accepted for the job and finished his standards and law enforcement training in January of 2017.

That job brought some happy changes to his life. “I wound up in Gregory, SD where I met my future wife,” he said. “Ruth and I got married about a year later.” He quit traveling for work after meeting her, and the couple will celebrate their 10th anniversary this fall. They have three children ranging in age from pre-school to eighth grade.

While Gettysburg may seem like a little community to some, Officer Myers has his roots in a small town, having grown up in Saint Hilaire, MN, which has a population around 350. He went to school six miles away in “the hometown of Arctic Cat,” Thief River Falls, which is an area he describes as “really big into hockey and snowmobiling.” He said that every winter the fire department in St. Hilaire would flood the ice rink, “and we pretty much lived there all winter.” His mom worked too many jobs for him to have much opportunity to enjoy sports as a young child, but in high school he played some basketball, baseball, and ran track.

He graduated high school a year ahead of his class and started general education courses at Northland Technical College in Thief River. From there he moved into the work force in road construction, and about a year later landed a job with a fiber optic installation company that allowed him to travel all around the USA. He continued working with them until moving into police work.

“I have always been the kind of person who likes to help people,” Officer Myers said. That can range from helping with simple, everyday projects to listening to bigger ideas and working to see them through to completion.

The move to Gettysburg was made a little easier as a result of a tragedy in Gregory; not long into the new year, the Myers lost their home to a fire. No one was hurt, but they did lose a family pet in the blaze. The difficult loss of their home made the timing seem even more right for the move.

When he is not working, he said he enjoys family time. He and his wife have been involved in bowling leagues, but when the weather warms up, they head outside. “In the summer time we are almost always out camping with the family and friends when I have a few days off from work,” he said. He also likes to put his building skills to work. “I have been a carpenter and a house builder and I almost always find myself creating or working on some project that includes these skills.”

The police job comes with some challenges, and the first one is getting to know the layout of the area in order to rapidly respond to the correct locations when needed. Some goals he has for working in the Gettysburg Police Department are to gain specialized skills trough added training courses, since he is so close to the training academy in Pierre. He said he would also like to tackle some of the ongoing issues of the community where children’s safety and health are concerned, citing issues with drugs in the area.

Officer Myers said the best thing about his new job is the people he gets to work with, specifically the Chief of Police and the team at the Potter County Sheriff’s office. “When you have good people around you, it makes this kind of job amazing,” he said. “That also includes working and being a part of the community you are living in.”

Overall, his positive outlook on working with the Gettysburg PD boiled down to one simple thing. “My favorite part of this job is the daily interactions with good people.”

If you need assistance from the Gettysburg Police Department, the office is located on Blaine Avenue next to the Little Angels Park behind the hospital, and the non-emergency direct line is 765-9600. Of course, in case of emergency, dial 911.

-Molly McRoberts