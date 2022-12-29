Official start to winter brought all the predictable elements

People in the area were bracing for bad weather to bring in the Christmas holiday. The previous week’s storm brought complications of wind, snow, brutal cold, and loss of power. The pre-Christmas storm had much of the same, but spared the loss of power for the Gettysburg area.

It also forced some to reschedule holiday travel plans. Advisories were in place across the state for no-travel, and with it came some delivery delays from mail to milk.

By Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, Gettysburg residents were greeted by a blue sky, sunshine, and virtually no wind, making the morning temps near 20 degrees feel almost spring-like after windchills over 40-below still fresh in memories. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 20s and 30s throughout the week.

Now the days are getting longer as the earth works its way toward the spring season, and a quick tour through town on garbage day showed a number of generator boxes on the curb, suggesting that was a popular gift this year, so things are on the mend and folks weathered the storm — for this year. The good news is that the new year should start with weather closer to typical, along with the usual array of celebrations.

Everyone is encouraged to get the Gettysburg Police Department emergency text service, which will alert to emergency services in the area. The Potter County Sheriff and Emergency Manager also post online and as emergency notices on phones as well.

-MMcR

To get the Gettysburg Police Department emergency alert texts, sign up by texting 57442 to the number 888777.