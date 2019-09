It was a perfect day for youngsters to ride their bikes to help raise money for community projects on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Gettysburg city park. The annual Gettysburg In Action bike-a-thon drew 48 riders from kindergarten through fifth grade to raise over $4,100 to be used for youth projects in the area. Leah Larson (Sarah Larson/Michael Larson) led this young group of cyclists as they circled the park under sunny skies.