The Potter County Lady Battlers were on point Saturday afternoon when they defeated the Strasburg/Zeeland Clippers from North Dakota 47-36. The game was the first of a double header day of basketball, which also notched a win for the boys with a score of 63-50. Pictured in white are (l to r) Ashlee Kaup (Tami and Colby), Kirstie Lake (John and Bridget), Jenna Robbennolt (Brian and Rena), Dasia Reuer (DeNora Lenz/Jim Reuer), and Tyler Simon (Darrin and Sally). Their coach, Shawn Donovan, is pictured in the background. The team is on the road this week. If you missed the games on Jan. 11, you can watch them on the livestream at www.pottercountynews.com.