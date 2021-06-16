On-sale liquor license application for former Medicine Rock Cafe

PUBLIC HEARING ON
APPLICATIONS FOR SALE OF
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
FOR 2021-2022
Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 5th day of July, 2021, at the hour of 7:00 o’clock p.m. at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for a Retail (on-sale) Liquor license to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2021-2022 licensing period, which has been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office:
City of Gettysburg/Far from the Border (Hulio Vasquez) – 801 E. Highway 212
•Retail (on-sale) Liquor
Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections to any or all of the above applicants, if any objections there by.
By Order of the City Council
Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer
Published: June 17, 2021
