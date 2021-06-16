On-sale liquor license application for former Medicine Rock Cafe

PUBLIC HEARING ON

APPLICATIONS FOR SALE OF

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

FOR 2021-2022

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 5th day of July, 2021, at the hour of 7:00 o’clock p.m. at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for a Retail (on-sale) Liquor license to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2021-2022 licensing period, which has been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office:

City of Gettysburg/Far from the Border (Hulio Vasquez) – 801 E. Highway 212

•Retail (on-sale) Liquor

Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections to any or all of the above applicants, if any objections there by.

By Order of the City Council

Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer

Published: June 17, 2021

