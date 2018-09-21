On your mark, get set…

The thick fog and misty weather made it a little hard to see the long distance runners at the Potter County Invitational cross country meet held Saturday morning, Sept. 15 at the Gettysburg Country Club. Teams from Ipswich, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Dupree, Sully Buttes, Leola, Wolsey-Wessington, Hitchcock-Tulare, Eureka-Bowdle, Wakpala, Sunshine Bible, Herreid-Selby Area, and Faulkton Area came to town for the meet. The Potter County girls came in third place overall as a team behind Ipswich and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte. Just for fun, be sure to scan the image with the free Potter County News app on your smartphone to watch the start of the race, as Gettysburg athletic director Vern Smith pulls the trigger on the starter gun to get the race in motion.