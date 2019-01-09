Students at GHS presented the one-act play “Twelve Angry Teachers” on Monday night at the school gym. The dramatic performance will be presented at the regional contest in Timber Lake on Jan. 16. The cast and crew posed for a photo following the performance on Jan. 7. Standing are (l to r) Shaelyn Schatz (Sheila Schatz/Mark Schatz), Caitlin Kenny (Mandy Thompson), Brendan Dillabaugh (Burt), director Mrs. Caylee Sorum holding her son, Griffin Sorum, Dorathy Otten (Heather and David), Amber Flatt (Theresa and Kenny Goebel), Hunter Eide (Gerri and Shon), Beth Nagel (Jim and Rose Ann), Connor DeRouchey (Candace and Jerid), Judd Brooks (Mary Beth Holzwarth), and Piper Jost (Trish and Jeff). Sitting (l to r): Avery Dutt (Lynette), Kinsey Schuchhardt (Aimee and Dusty Wager/Adam Schuchhardt), Dalton Fuerst (Jim Iversen), Hannah Sundberg (Dayle and Chip), Kirstie Lake (Bridget and John), and Autumn Pitlick (Chad and Kayla).