One vehicle rollover results in injury

On Saturday, May 11 at approximately 11 a.m., emergency crews were called to a one vehicle rollover accident southeast of Gettysburg.

The accident resulted in injury to the 14-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in Gettysburg before being transferred to Sioux Falls, where he is reported to be improving from a vertebrae injury.

The accident occurred on 170th St. west of 318th Ave. According to Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, there were no other passengers in the pickup and speed and road conditions may have been a factor. The Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department, EMTs, Police Department, SD Game, Fish and Parks, and Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

-Molly McRoberts