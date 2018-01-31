Online advertising options available through PCNews

In order to help fill the needs of Potter County News customers, the Spark Digital Sales Group has agreed to aid the Gettysburg sales representatives with on-line advertising.

During the week of Feb. 5-9, Rex Kastner, who help to create Spark Digital in 2013 along with Potter County News sales representatives will visit area businesses to work with them in using on-line advertising to aid in growing area business revenues.

“The Potter County News is looking forward to working with each of you and hoping that they can answer your online questions and make your online advertising, not only feasible, but help your business grow,” said Bridge City Publishing manager Linda Meyer of the Mobridge office.

Spark Digital Sales Group is a company, founded by Kastner and three others who have worked together for more than 12 years in online services.

Spark train sales representatives to better present and sell the products their company has access to, including but not limited to full color rich media online banner advertising, social media, email blasts and text blast campaigns and pay-per-click advertising with Goggle, Bing and Yahoo!

Other areas that will be explored include programmatic advertising, which is advertising placed by computer program according to behavior, geo zone, tendencies, sex, age, income, lifestyles, hobbies, etc., retargeting or remarking campaigns, search engine optimization products, Web Sites including E-Commerce, print in newspapers and friends to follow Facebook posts.

-Katie Zerr/Bridge City Publishing